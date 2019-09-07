Flat owners to file curative petition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Supreme Court on Friday issued an ultimatum to the state government to demolish five flat complexes which were built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules in Maradu municipality before September 20, the 400-odd families living in these flats have decided to approach the apex court again with a curative petition to explain their concerns in the matter.

“We will approach the Supreme Court again with a curative petition to get a space to explain our stand. Our members will also reach out to the state government to get a favourable decision on the issue,” said C M Varghese, president, Golden Kayaloram Residents Association.

The residents also alleged inaction by both the state and central governments in the case.