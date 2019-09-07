Kochi to host International Seafood Show in February

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) will organise the India International Seafood Show (IISS) at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Kochi on February 7-9, 2020.

The three-day biennial show will provide an ideal platform for an interaction between Indian exporters and overseas importers of Indian marine products to explore and strengthen business relations. Manufacturers and suppliers of processing machinery, packaging systems, processing ingredient dealers, cold chain systems, service providers and certifying agencies are expected to participate in the show.

The meet will highlight the technological advances and sustainable practices followed by the seafood processing industry in India. The seafood exporters in the country are hopeful of exploring tie ups that can help to improve their export potential from the current 6 per cent to double figures.