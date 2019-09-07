Home Cities Kochi

Maharaja’s students create mayhem in hotel run by women

According to Sreekala G, owner of the hotel, the students accused them of not providing the sufficient quantity of food they had ordered and created a ruckus.

Published: 07th September 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 04:12 PM

By Express News Service

However, after placing the order for 50 meals, they came back and placed an order for around 540 meals, she added. "Even though undertaking such a bulk order at that rate was not profitable, we agreed to help the kids. However, once the order was delivered, the students changed their attitude," she said.

“Two students of a hostel near the hotel approached us and placed an order for 50 meals. The food was meant for the sadya being served at the college as part of Onam celebrations,” said Sreekala. According to her, they even agreed upon the rate of Rs 90 per meal. “It was, in fact, a low rate. But since the students were frequent customers, we agreed to provide the meals,” she said.

However, after placing the order for 50 meals, they came back and placed an order for around 540 meals, she added. “Even though undertaking such a bulk order at that rate was not profitable, we agreed to help the kids. However, once the order was delivered, the students changed their attitude,” she said.
According to Sreekala, the students came to the hotel accusing them of cheating them. “They said the number of meals sent was less than what they had ordered and the food was substandard. At first, a group of 10 students came and verbally abused us. Later on, many more came and they ransacked the hotel and took away Rs 20,000 they paid as advance,” she said.

“All the students were inebriated and unruly. Ours is an establishment run solely by women. There are four other women staffers other than me,” she said. According to Sreekala, even after an understanding was reached between them and the students, they resorted to uncouth behaviour once again when people deputed by the hotel went to collect the vessels.

“We will not take this abuse any more,” she said. Sreekala is planning to file a complaint with the cops. However, the students denied any wrongdoing. According to Bobbin S, a student, the issue regarding the meals was sorted out amicably. “The students didn’t engage in any violence. The hotel owner was at fault. They didn’t supply us with the specified number of meals. Also, the quality of food was substandard,” he said.

