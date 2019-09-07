Maradu municipality says flat demolition is govt’s responsibility

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hours after the Supreme Court gave an ultimatum to the state government to demolish five apartment complexes in Maradu municipality for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules on Friday, municipality officials came out with a statement that the whole responsibility of demolishing the apartments lies with the state government.

“The implementation of the order is not under our jurisdiction. We have informed the same to the Supreme Court. Based on that, the apex court has asked the chief secretary to appear before the court. Moreover, we have already informed the state government that the municipality doesn’t have a technical expert to execute the verdict, but we haven’t received any response yet,” said Abdul Jabbar Pappana, vice-chairman, Maradu municipality.

Coming down heavily on not implementing its order to demolish the apartments, the apex court has asked the state chief secretary to appear in person when the case is taken up for hearing on September 23.