Home Cities Kochi

Technical issues hold up repair work on Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road

The Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road is one of the important stretches in Kochi which is unmotorable.

Published: 07th September 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Potholed Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road is one of the important stretches in Kochi which is unmotorable. But the repair works have been held up due to technical reasons.While the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has approached the government for getting administrative sanction to initiate tender proceedings for starting the re-tarring work on the stretch, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is awaiting GCDA’s permission to dig up the same road as part of laying pipelines.

Though KWA has been knocking on the GCDA chairman’s door for getting permission for trenching on the stretch, the GCDA has turned a blind eye as KWA owes `60 lakh to the authority by way of arrears for similar work carried out at multiple locations falling within the GCDA limit. The tug-of-war and the lack of coordination between the two government agencies not only delayed the re-tarring work but also made the stretch a veritable hell for motorists and pedestrians.

“These arrears are not a new subject. We have already taken the issue to the government level, but no final decision has been taken in this regard. Since there are technical difficulties to sanction the amount, government intervention is essential. We have already informed this to the GCDA as several works were carried out based on their request. If the agency is again delaying it, water supply to some areas will be affected,” said Gireeshan, deputy chief engineer, KWA.

Interestingly, MLAs, MPs and the District Collector who discussed the issue several times have not taken it seriously. Meanwhile, the GCDA authorities said the delay was not purposefully made as there was a technical issue in permitting trenching.  “How can we permit an agency if they have an arrear amount? Who will answer the audit objections? The final victims will be the officers who have helped to resolve the crisis. If the government is ready to issue an order we don’t have any issue in giving permission,” said a GCDA official.

Meanwhile, GCDA chairman V Salim told Express that a government-level discussion would be held in this regard. “We have already received a direction to provide permission for road trenching. The arrear amount issue will be discussed later,” said Salim

Bad state of roads: Show-cause notice issued to officers concerned

Kochi: Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas on Friday served show-cause notice to officers who are yet to initiate road repair works. The roads owned by various departments and agencies, including PWD, and arterial roads in and around Kochi are in a bad shape. The District Collector on Wednesday had asked the officers concerned to launch repair works. However, some of the departments are yet to launch the work. The Collector served show-cause notice to officials in charge of Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, Thevara Ferry Road, Subhash Chandra Bose Road, Ponnurunny-Chalikkavattom Road and Thammanam-Pulleppady Road. The Collector also said stringent action will be taken against officers who fail to carry out repair works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp