Traffic on Edappally-Aroor NH stretch comes to a crawl for hours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Commuters in Kochi had their worst nightmare on Friday as damaged roads led to severe traffic block on the National Highway-66 stretch from Edappally to Aroor. In the end, a police team led by Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare came forward to fill large potholes at Kundannoor Junction which is the main reason for slow-moving traffic on the stretch.

It took more than one hour for vehicles to pass through Kundannoor Junction alone. The severe block started at 8.30 am and continued till noon. Even after District Collector S Shuhas issued a warning to local bodies to repair the roads, the authorities are yet to heed his directives. “Potholes in Kundannoor are the main reason for the traffic block. There are large potholes at Kundannoor. Traffic block at Kundannoor affects vehicle movement at Vyttila Junction and towards Tripunithura, Thevara, Pallimukku and Kakkanad,” Francis Shelbi, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic East, said. With the authorities taking no action, Sakhare accompanied by Assistant Commissioners arrived at Kundannoor in the evening. “Usually, the work at Kundannoor flyover is carried out at night. We told the contractor who brought sand and stones to fill the potholes. Our police officials also helped in the repair work,” Shelbi said.

With Onam holidays starting on Saturday and residents travelling to their native places, traffic block will become more acute if authorities fail to take the initiative and repair the roads on a war footing. Residents also complained that there were no sufficient policemen at Kundannoor Junction to man the traffic. “Considering the severe traffic block, we have deployed 32 policemen in two batches to man the traffic at Kundannoor. A group consisting of 16 officers will control traffic during day time and another 16 will be on duty at night,” he said.

“If the authorities had repaired the Aroor-Edakochi-Thopumpady Road, we could have diverted more vehicle from the National Highway. But the condition of the road on the Edakochi-Thopumpady stretch is worse than Kundannoor. Similarly, other byroads are also in a damaged condition and vehicle movement is slow across Kochi,” a police officer said.

Trouble ahead

100 policemen to fill potholes at KundanNoor

Kochi: As the authorities are washing their hands off from the responsibility to repair roads, Kochi City Police have decided to take the matter into their hands now. As many as 100 policemen will engage in filling the potholes at Kundannoor Junction on Saturday to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic on National Highway-66. “On Friday evening, we worked for a few hours to repair the road. However, there are more potholes which have to be filled to ensure proper vehicle movement. The City Police Commissioner has decided to deploy 100 policemen at Kundannoor to fill the potholes on Saturday. The contractor carried out road filling work on Friday night. The remaining potholes will be filled by policemen,” Francis Shelbi, Assistant Commissioner, Traffic East, said. The policemen have been directed to gather at Kundannoor around 8 am. The necessary equipment for repair work will be brought from Armed Reserve Camp. The sand and stones are to be provided by a contractor engaged in the construction of Kundannoor flyover.