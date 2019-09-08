Home Cities Kochi

Amended rules: MVD to act tough after Onam

Several persons who were booked under the new act requested the department to provide one-week additional time for paying the hefty penalty, said officers.

Published: 08th September 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Amidst the widespread levying of increased fine since September, here a motorist freely ply without helmet in front of the police at Kundannoor Junction on Saturday | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has started imposing hefty fines under the newly amended Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 for the road violation from September 1, the new act will be strictly enforced only after Onam celebrations in the state.

Several persons who were booked under the new act requested the department to provide one-week additional time for paying the hefty penalty, said officers. Speaking to Express, Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner, said the department had already constituted a special squad under the Enforcement RTOs in each district to implement the new order.

“Though we have imposed the newly penalties, many of the motorists have sought additional time for paying the fine. Since it is a hefty amount, many of them have some difficulty paying it. So, we have decided to provide a time gap of nearly a week to strictly implement the order. However, the routine drive will be held across the state and violators will be booked,” said the JTC.

Meanwhile, the MVD collected a compound fee of Rs 26.95 lakh through its drive from September 1 to 4. “The new rule has a positive impact among the motorists as many of them started following the rule. When we conducted a study in Alappuzha district it was found that the number of accidents had come down by nearly 10-15 per cent. It is a positive sign,” said Shibu K Itty, Alappuzha RTO and Nodal officer of Safe Kerala Project.

According to him, the department is focusing not on revenue generation but on reducing the number of accidents through imposing the high penalty rate. “Collecting a heavy fine is not our priority. Through imposing these fines we are working hard to make the public aware of the safety guidelines and thereby reduce the accidents,” said Shibu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onam Motor Vehicles Department Motor Vehicles Act
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp