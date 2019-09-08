Kochi Metro extension receives overwhelming response; ridership touches 86k

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Take a ride in Kochi Metro and you will be surprised to see the overwhelming response. Ridership on the fourth day of extended services touched 86,000.

On Saturday, 61,306 commuters used the rapid transit until 5 pm. Within one hour, nearly 8,000 more passengers used the Metro. By 6 pm, ridership increased to 69,702. Ridership peaked to 77,654 and 83,142 by 7 pm and 8 pm, respectively. Till 9 pm on Saturday, 86,230 passengers travelled on Kochi Metro, one hour before winding up services for the day.

Steady increase in ridership

The ridership has recorded a steady increase in the past four days. On the first day of the extended services to Thykoodam, Kochi Metro recorded a 20,000 increase in ridership. As many as 62,938 passengers used the Metro. Ridership on the following day (September 5) touched nearly 70,000. One hour before the services wound up, 67,193 passengers travelled.

On September 6,78,758 passengers commuted in the Metro, marking a 10 per cent increase in ridership. Attractive offers make Metro rides more economical. With a 50 per cent discount till September 18, more commuters are opting for Metro. For instance, the ride from Aluva to Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vytilla and Thykoodam costs `60. The 50 per cent discount makes it `30.