By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City Police team continued their work to fill the large potholes at Kundannoor Junction on Saturday. Hundreds of personnel took up the job of making the stretch motorable to ensure smooth movement of traffic.

Earlier on Friday, a police team led by Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare had come forward to fill large potholes at Kundannoor Junction.

According to the officers, around 100 policemen were deployed for traffic duty in Vyttila and Kundannoor.