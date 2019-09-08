Home Cities Kochi

'PWD sanctions 7 crore for road repair; work to be completed before Oct 31'

The minister has also promised to address the water-logging issues along with the road repair work

Published: 08th September 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Amidst the widespread levying of increased fine since September, here a motorist freely ply without helmet in front of the police at Kundannoor Junction on Saturday | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the inspection of Kundannoor service road renovation and several other city roads which are in a dilapidated condition on Saturday, Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran has announced Rs 7 crore for the renovation of roads in Kochi and its suburbs. The Minister also gave a deadline for completing all the road works by October-end.

“Out of the 83-km-long road network coming under the PWD in the district, 15 km are in a poor condition. The heavy rain and lack of contractors are the major reasons behind the pathetic condition of these roads. Considering the present state of roads, the department has allocated Rs 7 crore in addition to the Rs 1.5 crore sanctioned earlier.

If the weather remains favourable for work, we will be able to complete the renovation by October-end,” he said after the review meeting of PWD engineers at Ernakulam guest house. He also promised to address the water-logging issues along with the road repair work.

“We are aiming to revamp the city roads with concrete tiles. On many stretches, it is water-logging which make the roads unmotorable. The officials will address the issue and also try out the feasibility of paving concrete blocks,” he said.

Eight-member committee formed

The Minister has formed an eight-member panel to complete the renovation work in a time-bound manner.
The committee headed by Roads wing chief engineer Darlene Carmelita D’cruz and NH wing chief engineer Ashok Kumar M will also have superintendent engineers, executive engineers of both wings and the chief engineer from maintenance wing.

IIT-Madras report received

The Minister also clarified that the IIT-Madras expert team submitted its report on Palarivattom flyover on Saturday. “Apart from the E Sreedharan’s report on the flyover, we have now received the IIT Madras report. The government will convene a meeting on September 16 to finalise decision.

“E Sreedharan suggested retaining the basement of the flyover and reconstruct its girders and pier caps. It was estimated at Rs 20 crore. We are expecting to complete the work within that limit. We are hopeful of completing the renovation work within a year,” he said.

Kundannoor, Vyttila flyovers to be over by March

With the recommendations from officials, the Minister has extended the deadlines of Kundannoor, Vyttila flyovers construction to March 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Sudhakaran Kundannoor
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp