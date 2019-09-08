'PWD sanctions 7 crore for road repair; work to be completed before Oct 31'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the inspection of Kundannoor service road renovation and several other city roads which are in a dilapidated condition on Saturday, Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran has announced Rs 7 crore for the renovation of roads in Kochi and its suburbs. The Minister also gave a deadline for completing all the road works by October-end.

“Out of the 83-km-long road network coming under the PWD in the district, 15 km are in a poor condition. The heavy rain and lack of contractors are the major reasons behind the pathetic condition of these roads. Considering the present state of roads, the department has allocated Rs 7 crore in addition to the Rs 1.5 crore sanctioned earlier.

If the weather remains favourable for work, we will be able to complete the renovation by October-end,” he said after the review meeting of PWD engineers at Ernakulam guest house. He also promised to address the water-logging issues along with the road repair work.

“We are aiming to revamp the city roads with concrete tiles. On many stretches, it is water-logging which make the roads unmotorable. The officials will address the issue and also try out the feasibility of paving concrete blocks,” he said.

Eight-member committee formed

The Minister has formed an eight-member panel to complete the renovation work in a time-bound manner.

The committee headed by Roads wing chief engineer Darlene Carmelita D’cruz and NH wing chief engineer Ashok Kumar M will also have superintendent engineers, executive engineers of both wings and the chief engineer from maintenance wing.

IIT-Madras report received

The Minister also clarified that the IIT-Madras expert team submitted its report on Palarivattom flyover on Saturday. “Apart from the E Sreedharan’s report on the flyover, we have now received the IIT Madras report. The government will convene a meeting on September 16 to finalise decision.

“E Sreedharan suggested retaining the basement of the flyover and reconstruct its girders and pier caps. It was estimated at Rs 20 crore. We are expecting to complete the work within that limit. We are hopeful of completing the renovation work within a year,” he said.

Kundannoor, Vyttila flyovers to be over by March

With the recommendations from officials, the Minister has extended the deadlines of Kundannoor, Vyttila flyovers construction to March 2020.