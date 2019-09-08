Vyttila-Kundannoor flyovers: PWD executive engineer writes to Collector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the District Collector’s ultimatum to complete the pothole-filling works in the district within 15 days and his decision to initiate action against erring officials, executive engineer of PWD NH wing, Kodungallur, has shot off a letter to Collector S Suhas pointing out the non-cooperation of police officers and other stakeholders to complete the works on time. The official also requested to mellow down the proposed stringent actions citing lack of funds and adverse circumstances in the work.

The executive engineer highlighted the cases of Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers along with the Edappally Railway Overbridge in the letter. “The service roads were not designed to withstand heavy vehicular movement. As the department has started the tile-laying work in Vyttila and Kundannoor Junctions, we are expecting better coordination from all stakeholders to complete the work with ease,” he stated in the letter.

The letter submitted on Friday alleged complete disregard from police officials despite repeated requests from the PWD to ensure no traffic movement during the renovation works.

PWD cancels Cusat study on Vyttila flyover

Kochi: The proposed ‘core test’ by Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) at Vyttila flyover has been cancelled by the Public Works Department (PWD) as the IIT-Madras team performed the same test on the flyover. “As the expert team led by Prof. B Nageswara Rao has collected samples for the ‘core test’ along with the ultrasound test, we have decided to cancel the Cusat study to avoid redundancy. The department has informed the same to the University,” said Works Minister G Sudhakaran in Kochi on Saturday.