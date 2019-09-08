Home Cities Kochi

Vyttila-Kundannoor flyovers: PWD executive engineer writes to Collector

The executive engineer highlighted the cases of Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers along with the Edappally Railway Overbridge in the letter.

Published: 08th September 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the District Collector’s ultimatum to complete the pothole-filling works in the district within 15 days and his decision to initiate action against erring officials, executive engineer of PWD NH wing, Kodungallur, has shot off a letter to Collector S Suhas pointing out the non-cooperation of police officers and other stakeholders to complete the works on time. The official also requested to mellow down the proposed stringent actions citing lack of funds and adverse circumstances in the work.    

The executive engineer highlighted the cases of Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers along with the Edappally Railway Overbridge in the letter. “The service roads were not designed to withstand heavy vehicular movement. As the department has started the tile-laying work in Vyttila and Kundannoor Junctions, we are expecting better coordination from all stakeholders to complete the work with ease,” he stated in the letter.
The letter submitted on Friday alleged complete disregard from police officials despite repeated requests from the PWD to ensure no traffic movement during the renovation works.

PWD cancels Cusat study on Vyttila flyover
Kochi: The proposed ‘core test’ by Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) at Vyttila flyover has been cancelled by the Public Works Department (PWD) as the IIT-Madras team performed the same test on the flyover. “As the expert team led by Prof. B Nageswara Rao has collected samples for the ‘core test’ along with the ultrasound test, we have decided to cancel the Cusat study to avoid redundancy. The department has informed the same to the University,” said Works Minister G Sudhakaran in Kochi on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vyttila flyover Kundannoor flyover Vyttila
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp