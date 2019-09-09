Engrossing strokes for a cause

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It only took two minutes for the artists to draw caricatures of the visitors who flocked in at the Style Plus shopping complex in Kowdiar where the ‘Art in need is art indeed’ event was held. The initiative was launched by Petals Globe, an NGO in association with Cartoon Club of Kerala to mobilise funds for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Ibrahim Badusha, popularly known as the ‘cartoon man’, Hassan Kottaparambil and Shanavas Mudickal were the three artists who drew caricatures of the people. People of different age groups enthusiastically attended the event. Badusha, the former vice-chairman of Cartoon Academy, is also specialised in alphabet doodle, a learning technique used among children.

“Physically strong people will be part of rescue efforts, those who have musical talent will sing songs. Similarly, we artists contribute through our drawings,” said Badusha. He is also one of the active members of cartoon club which regularly organises live caricature shows, cartoon history and wall drawings.

Petals globe is an organisation based in Kochi that conducts education and art-oriented activities globally. The artists working under petals globe had also conducted a CMDRF fund mobilisation drive on Facebook during last month. According to Sanu Sathyan, the chief coordinator of petals globe, the event collected around R3-4 lakhs. The cartoonist cum caricature artists have been active in the field for more than 20 years. Currently, ten artists are working under petals globe.

“We are expecting more than 2,000 people to turn up. About 200 caricatures have already been drawn by the artists. We hope that the event will generate above R1 lakh. The cartoonists are hoping that live caricature shows promote cartoons among the younger generation,” said Sanu.“As cartoons look funny, there’s a trend that many families keep the cartoon sketches in the houses. Cartoons are also a way to relieve stress,” said Badusha.