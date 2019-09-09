Home Cities Kochi

For Hamza, love for antiques never diminishes

The vendor says gramaphones are still in demand

Published: 09th September 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Hamza at his makeshift stall that sells antique gramaphones in Kochi  Arun Angela

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sitting under a patio umbrella which doubles up as his shop, Hamza recollects the past four decades he spent selling antiques in Kochi. Unlike many who shift profession when the going gets tough, this septuagenarian held on to his passion for antiques and traded products like gramophones all over the country.    

“Most of these antiques come from different parts of the country to Kozhikode. I have been sourcing the repaired items from my friend’s shops. Some people preserve them passionately. They know its value and might. I get it from them and bring it to Kochi for sale,” says Hamza. Unlike other antique merchants in Kochi, Hamza never charged exorbitant prices for his products. “There are many shops which sell the same products to tourists at inflated rates. Though it’s a business for me, my approach to customers reflects my love towards these materials. I only charge moderate rates for my gramophones,” he says. 

Hamza’s family resides at a small house on Francis Road near the old market in Kozhikode. “Both my sons work in the Gulf. My family insists I visit them every week. Usually, I come with a few items and return home after finishing the stock,” he said.

Hamza started the trade in the early 70s and it is business opportunities what brought him to Kochi. “I learnt the trick to repair these products on my own. It is not rocket science. Anyone can fix a gramophone with a few days of hard work. Availability of customers in Kochi helped me to sell the products easily. Besides, discs are abundantly available in the area,” says Hamza who lives at a rented house in Kalamassery.

Despite living in an era dominated by smartphones, Hamza has no plans to move out of the field. “As long as the public love true music and art, I will continue with the business. Apart from the antiques, I sell raincoats and helmets to gain some extra revenue in the monsoon,” said Hamza with a smile.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp