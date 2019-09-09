Report on cop-CPM leader spat this week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi City DCP G Poonguzhali will submit a report on the telephonic spat between Kalamasserry SI Amruth Rangan and CPM Kalamasserry area secretary Zakeer Hussain which went viral on social media last week. Earlier, the DCP had recorded the police officer’s statement and she will submit a detailed report within two days, it is learnt. The probe is on, officers said. There will not be taken any disciplinary action against the SI as he had not flouted any norms, they said.

However, Kochi Range DIG will take a final decision in this regard. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Additional City Police Commissioner KP Philip entrusted DCP Poonguzhali with initiating a probe, asking her to submit a detailed report.

The audio clip of the telephone call made by Zakeer Hussain, an accused facing kidnapping charges, and the SI over the latter’s alleged misbehavior towards SFI district president Amal Jose during a clash between two groups of students on Cusat campus on Tuesday had kicked up a row after it went viral on social media.