CCTVs not enough for traffic surveillance in Kochi

Of the 99 CCTV cameras installed in various locations, only four are functioning while the rest have gone on the blink

KOCHI: While the City Police is gearing up to implement the Integrated Crime Surveillance System (ICSS) and Central Intrusion Monitoring System (CIMS) to beef up its surveillance mechanism, the CCTV cameras in the city have been lying dysfunctional for a year. Interestingly, the authorities have not submitted a report to the government in this regard yet.

Of the 99 CCTV cameras installed in various locations, only four are functioning while the rest are on the blink. With the amended Motor Vehicles Act coming into effect, the city traffic police have intensified vehicle checking and spreading awareness among motorists. However, the dysfunctional CCTV cameras give them a tough time as offenders, especially those who jump the red signal, cannot be identified. The situation also forces the cops to depend on private-owned cameras.

Only cameras at Pallimukku and Thevara junction function while those in city’s most sensitive areas like Valanjambalam junction, Manorama junction, KSRTC bus stand, Menaka junction, High Court junction, Palarivattom, Kakkanad bus station, Edappally junction, Vyttila junction and Infopark are dysfunctional.
According to officers, the Dome PTZ  (pan, tilt and zoom) and fixed cameras went out of order between July 15 and December 12 last year. They added that various projects are in the anvil to intensify surveillance in the city, and IG Vijay Sakhare handles these issues himself.


Monitoring system

The implementation of ICSS and centralised information and management system (CIMS) projects is also underway. “In the case of CIMS, customers have not come forward expressing willingness to implement it. Hence, the SHOs concerned have been directed to convene a meeting of shop owners and residents and make a presentation to create awareness among them,” said DIG K P Philip.

A first-of-its-kind in the country, CIMS is a major surveillance project of Kerala Police intended to provide security to financial establishments and houses. Under this, establishments such as banks and treasury branches, factories, jewellery shops and also homes can be directly linked to the police control rooms 24X7 and the cops will be alerted. Meanwhile, RTI activist Raju Vazhakkala said the City Police Commissioner’s office has not filed a report to the government though the CCTV cameras have remained dysfunctional for more than a year now.

Cameras that work

