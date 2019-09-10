Home Cities Kochi

It’s pouring sadya orders for caterers in Kochi

Synonymous with Onam is the sumptuous sadya. With Onam celebrations going on all over the city, sadya suddenly tops the priority everywhere.

Published: 10th September 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sadya. (File Photo | EPS)

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Synonymous with Onam is the sumptuous sadya. With Onam celebrations going on all over the city, sadya suddenly tops the priority everywhere. This is also the time for catering services, hotels, restaurants and bakers to mint some extra money. Joining the bandwagon are almost all caterers and hotels in the city, which have put up advertisements of their delectable dishes and payasam.

The majority of orders come from corporate companies and educational institutions. According to Vishnu, a resident, people here don’t have the time and patience to prepare the traditional sadya, so they opt for catering services. “Time and space are issues. It needs a great effort to prepare a sadya. If we get it at our doorstep with payasam and banana leaf, people would surely go for it,” he says.

Nila Caterers, one of the leading catering services in Kochi, has come up with an Onam gift box, a unique way to present sadya. “We wanted to give a different experience to customers, so we wrapped the sadya along with banana leaf in a gift box,” says Santhosh, general manager of Nila Caterers. The box contains 25 dishes including two payasams.

“Most of the orders are from IT companies. The gift box will remove the difficulties of transportation and serving,” adds Santhosh. According to him, they are getting around 600 sadya orders a day. The gift box is sold at Rs 250. Around 120 sadyas are sold at their restaurant daily. “The sales will double on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly youngsters are the ones who root for delivery services.”

They are also conducting payasam mela, where paalada payasam is the most sold one.The payasam mela at Calicut Notebook, Kaloor, too has garnered a lot of fans. “Parippu payasam and paalada are the best-selling ones. We are getting a good amount of orders via Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats,” says Midhun, an employee of the restaurant. On average, six litres of each payasam are being sold daily.As for Vinayaka Caterers, the most prominent one in Kochi, the season is the most profitable one. “A lot happens during this period,” says an employee.

‘Online delivery is a boon’

According to Karthik Murali, founder, Eat Kochi Eat, online delivery platforms are a boon for the bachelors and young families who are celebrating Onam away from their homes. “You will indeed miss the fun of making a sadya, but it’s better than missing one. They could now get a complete delicious sadya experience by making few taps on their smartphone. I see this as a very positive change,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onam sadya Onam celebrations
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp