Kochi Motor Vehicle Department to enhance checking across district during Onam season

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To prevent violation of traffic norms during Onam season, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will enhance checking across the district. The main focus of the enforcement squads will be on preventing school students and under-aged from driving vehicles without a licence. As per a statement issued by the Regional Transport Office, four special squads have been formed to conduct checking during the Onam season.

Mattanchery, Tripunithura, Ernakulam, Aluva, Paravoor and Angamaly areas will be covered by two special squads under Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer (RTO). Similarly, the rest of the district will be covered by one each special squad under Muvattupuzha RTO and Enforcement RTO.

MVD has launched checking near school and college campuses to prevent vehicle accidents during Onam celebration events.