PWD’s grievances app ‘Fixit’ needs fixing

Published: 10th September 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 02:03 AM

By Renukha P
Express News Service

KOCHI: It has only been a year since the Public Works Department (PWD) launched a mobile application named ‘PWDFixit’ that enables citizens to directly report damaged roads and water-logging to the authorities concerned.

Right from the start, the mobile app was plagued with glitches. Users still find it difficult to log in. However, the authorities ensured that the bug would be fixed within two weeks.

According to users, based on the comments posted in Google Playstore, the application has issues while generating the One-Time Password (OTP). Even after entering the mobile number to sign in, users do not receive the OTP. In some cases, they face trouble in locating the coordinates and submitting pictures while posting complaints.

“I was excited to use the app, but was disappointed once I installed it. I have been waiting for the OTP for so long. I am yet to receive it,” commented a user, who gave a 1-star rating for the app.

A mixed response from app users

Although there were several complaints about the application, some people have lauded the initiative. “Very useful app... Easy to use,” said a user in the reviews.The application designed by HubSpire had earlier responded to some of these comments. According to US-based HubSpire Corp, they have updated Playstore with a new facility offering an option to send OTP via email. “Please update or reinstall the app. As per TRAI, we need a sender ID to ensure SMS is not treated as a promotional message and blocked. We have applied for this and we are awaiting provisioning from carriers,” said HubSpire in a reply to the comments posted by users.

What PWD has to say

The glitches in the mobile application are to be fixed within two weeks. According to Anitha George, executive engineer of PWD electronics wing, the mobile application was launched in the middle of the August floods.

How it was supposed to work

The application was designed to be user-friendly and help the public directly get in touch with the engineers concerned to highlight the issues they were facing. When a user logs in with his or her mobile number, he or she receives an OTP. Once the number is entered, the app enables the user to click on the ‘report’ option to file a complaint.

