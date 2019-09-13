Agencies on alert mode to prevent flow of Afghan heroin to Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The enforcement and intelligence agencies are on alert mode as they suspect heroin could flow into Kochi following a spurt in the production of opium in Afghanistan in recent years. Officials suspect that Kochi can also be used as a transit point by international drug traffickers.



In recent years, Kerala is second in the country when it comes to seizure of narcotic substances. The number of drug seizures in Kochi has also increased at an alarming rate in recent years.

“Usually, heroin arrives in India from Afghanistan and Myanmar. There have been several seizures of Afghan heroin in other states in recent months. With enforcement activities stepped up in other states, drug traffickers may turn to cities like Kochi for heroin trafficking as it has sea and air connectivity. Already, information has been passed to the police and other state-level enforcement agencies to check the flow of Afghan heroin to the state,” said a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer.

Recently, NCB came out with a statement claiming that enforcement activities have been enhanced across the country. According to NCB, 9,000 tonnes of opium was produced in Afghanistan in 2017 which may have led to the production of around 1,000 tonnes of heroin.

“In recent years, a huge quantity of heroin was recovered from New Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab. Usually, the drug traffickers adopt three routes - Central Asia-Russia-Europe, Iran-Turkey-Europe and Pakistan-India-Europe. In recent years, seizures in Central Asia and Iran have come down drastically. Trafficking, on the other hand, has increased in the southern route through India,” an officer said.

Afghan heroin enters through the Pakistan border or sea route. “In June this year, more than 500 kg of heroin was seized from a consignment at Attari border in a consignment imported from Pakistan. The similar seizure was made by DRI from a boat in Gujarat,” the officer added.