Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan to intervene in Maradu issue: Congress leader

The governor, who has a favourable stand towards the families affected by the SC order to demolish the four apartment complexes at Maradu, has reportedly assured legal assistance to the victims.

Published: 13th September 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 04:49 PM

Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has assured senior Congress leader KV Thomas to intervene in the Maradu apartment issue.

"The governor has a favourable stand towards the families affected by the SC order to demolish the four apartment complexes at Maradu. He has assured all legally possible assistance to the victims. He will summon the chief secretary to discuss the matter," Thomas told media persons here on Friday.

Thomas said the LDF had a double stand on the issue. "The LDF leaders are conducting protests in Maradu against the proposed demolition. But the government led by the front is set to submit an affidavit in the court on the steps being taken to demolish the complexes," he said.

Thomas blamed the Coastal Zone Management Authority under the state government for the present situation. It was the KCZMA which approached the apex court against the HC order in favour of a builder. "Again, the KCZMA objected to a suggestion by the SC to refer the matter back to the HC," he said.

Thomas said that the state government failed to raise valid points in the SC. "It failed to appraise the court about the scenario after the reclassification of Maradu from CRZ-III to CRZ-II. Earlier, it was illegal to build the apartments there. But the new status allows building activities there," he said.

Thomas said the residents never got an opportunity for hearing. The demolition would create huge ecological problems. Also, the process may damage the nearby Kundannoor-Thevara bridge.

