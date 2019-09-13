Home Cities Kochi

Soumini terms opposition allegation ‘immature’

Mayor Soumini Jain refuted the allegation of the Opposition against her, terming it ‘immature’.

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mayor Soumini Jain refuted the allegation of the Opposition against her, terming it ‘immature’.
According to the Mayor, the allegation levelled by the Opposition lacks facts. “The LDF is raising the allegation without studying the facts or the files. I have clearly given the reply during the council session for all allegations.

But they are not taking efforts to understand it. Even the allegation of allowing the RAY contractor to withdraw the security deposit is part of the same thing. An anticipatory sanction to withdraw the security deposit of `91.2 lakh to a contractor was given based on the report of the Finance and Tax Appeal Committee. No LDF councillor raised any dissent note against sanctioning the same. The government order also permits allocation of funds in such cases. Moreover, the officers also carried out a basic study before sanctioning the fund,” said the Mayor. 

Regarding the allegation about the full-fledged operation of RO-RO vessel and implementation of Smart City Mission projects, she said they were not vested in the hands of the Mayor. “As per the opinion of the LDF, we decided to entrust the operation of RO-RO vessel to KSINC. But the KSINC still lacks sufficient crew to operate it. Even KSINC is yet to turn up to sign the agreement,” said the Mayor.

Meanwhile, Soumini also said the change of guard in the corporation would be decided by the party leadership. “It is up to the party to decide. If the party asks me to step down I will do it,” she said.

