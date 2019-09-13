Home Cities Kochi

UDF abstains from voting; mayor survives no-trust motion

Since the Corporation has 74 councillors, attendance of 38 members is required to pass the no-confidence motion. LDF could muster only 33 votes

Published: 13th September 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector S Suhas convening a special council session to discuss the no-trust motion moved against Mayor Soumini Jain by CPM. However, the UDF defeated the motion by staying away from the meeting | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The litmus test set by the Left Democratic Front to vote out Soumini Jain from the post of Kochi Mayor through a no-confidence motion failed to yield result with the ruling UDF councillors abstaining from the council session on Thursday.

As per the instruction of the UDF leadership in the district, 38 UDF councillors stayed away from the council proceeding which resulted in defeating the LDF with a clear majority. Out of 34 LDF members, 33 councillors voted in favour of the motion whereas KM Hamsakunju didn’t attend the voting due to health issues. District Collector S Suhas chaired the special council session meeting which started at 2.30 pm. 
Since the Corporation has 74 councillors, attendance of 38 councillors is required to pass the no-confidence motion. However, the voting started with the Collector stating that full quorum was not needed for voting. 

Though the BJP extended all support to the LDF during the council discussion, two BJP members - Syamala S Prabhu and Sudha Dileep Kumar - abstained from voting. As per the earlier plan, the voting for the motion was held through open ballot in which the councillors have to put a tick mark along with their name and signature. 

Earlier while holding the discussion, the LDF councillors came down heavily against Mayor alleging corruption and the snail pace of several projects.

“The UDF has a majority of 38 members but they are afraid to face the no-confidence motion. Even the UDF also issued whip to the councillors to stay away from the council proceedings. It is crystal clear that many of the UDF councillors are against the Mayor. The party leadership denied them right to exercise their voting power. In the last council meeting, seven councillors signed a dissent note against the Mayor for allowing a private contractor to withdraw Rs 91.22 lakh security deposit for construction work at Mattanchery. It is clear that several Congress councillors are upset with the Mayor’s unilateral decisions. If they were allowed to attend the voting, the result might have been in favour of the LDF,” said KJ Antony, the Opposition leader who started the discussion. 

Meanwhile, V P Chandran, secretary, LDF Parliamentary Party, said the UDF rule in Kochi Corporation was a failure. 

“The Mayor has turned the Corporation into a hub of corruption. The public was denied basic services. Several Central Government-funded projects also failed to take off in the city. There are no projects to highlight the benefit of the ruling council. Those started are not fully implemented. Whether it is Smart City mission projects or state-funded projects, all are moving at a snail’s pace,” said Chandran. 

“I am one of the senior-most councillors in Kochi Corporation. I have experience of nearly three decades. But I haven’t faced such a worse council in my political journey,” Prabhu said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UDF Kochi Mayor no-trust motion
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp