Vypeen native arrested for theft, drug peddling

The Njarakkal police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a smart phone and a scooter and for peddling drugs. 

Published: 13th September 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Antony Nikhil, also known as Antony Ignatius of Vypeen, is the arrested. A police official said he stole a mobile phone worth `13,000 from a shop at Veliyathanparambu near Nayarambalam on Tuesday evening. He was identified and arrested based on CCTV footage. The cops also seized 5 g of ganja and six nitrazepam tablets from his possession.

“Antony went into the shop and asked the salesgirl for a mobile charger. When she left to bring it, he took off with the phone,” said a cop. 

The CCTV footage revealed Antony riding a golden-colour scooter. Cops who were out on patrol identified the scooter and caught Antony from Manathuparambu, said the official. “Turns out, the scooter was stolen from near the Paravur area on September 4,” the cop said. 

Antony has been booked in three cases – for stealing the mobile phone and scooter and for peddling drugs.
 Already, six cases of mobile phone and vehicle thefts have been registered against him in the Njarakkal station.

