62-year-old arrested for wife’s murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kadavanthra police on Friday arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife. The arrested is Suresh, House No 103, Udaya Colony, Gandhi Nagar. According to the police, Prema, 54, was stamped by the accused following a fight over her relationship with a neighbour. “The accused in his statement claimed that he saw his wife in a compromising position with a person living in the neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Later, there was a verbal fight between the couple on Thursday afternoon. Prema suffered a fatal injury after he stamped her in anger,” an officer said. The accused first claimed that Prema died after slipping and falling down. However, during the interrogation, Suresh confessed the crime. The body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem on Friday morning. The accused was produced before a magistrate court and was remanded.

