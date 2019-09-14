Home Cities Kochi

A boon for real estate sector

The prices of property in Vyttila and Tripunithura have shot up by over `3-4 lakh a cent with the extension of the Kochi metro

Published: 14th September 2019

With the extension of the Kochi Metro service to Thykoodam, the prices of property, both commercial and residential, have shot up Albin Mathew

By Anilkumar T 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The extension of Kochi Metro to Thykoodam has not only helped alleviate travel woes of commuters but also brought in a boom in the real estate sector in the respective parts of the city.
According to real estate brokers, with the expected extension of Metro to Tripunithura, the last proposed station, the prices of property, both commercial and residential, have shot up. 

As per reports, the price of residential land/cent has increased by nearly Rs 3-4 lakh. “The demand for land and its price in Vyttila and Tripunithura areas have increased with the commissioning of Metro. If the price of a residential plot at Vyttila (within 2 km radius of Metro) stood at Rs 14 lakh per cent earlier, it has now touched Rs 18 lakh. Connectivity and traffic congestion were the factors that stopped people from owning property there but with the extension of Metro to Pettah, the problem will be resolved to an extent. Compared to the last two years, prices and demand have increased. We are getting numerous enquiries,” said Ziyad Abubakar, a real estate agent dealing with property in Tripunithura, Vyttila and Kadavanthra areas.

Meanwhile, the price of commercial property has also increased by Rs 10-15 lakh a cent. “ The commercial plots at Vyttila were available for Rs 22 lakh per cent but now the base price has touched Rs 30 lakh. If the property is in a prime location, the rate would be over Rs 40 lakh. Anticipating this boom, several commercial building owners have evicted the tenants and are waiting for better offers,” added Abubakar. 

According to Biju Narayan, another real estate broker, even the rate of flats has increased citing Metro connectivity. “The price of property showed an upward trend ever since the announcement of the Metro extension. Many waited for the commissioning to sell their property. The sudden hike in the price is evident,” said the agent.

However, this has also come as a bane for people looking for rented homes. Sensing the windfall, the building owners have increased the monthly rent by over 20-30 per cent. “Our monthly rent for a two BHK house at Kadavanthra was around `11,500 but with the commissioning of Metro, the owner demanded us to vacate to pay Rs 14,000/month. We searched for other places adjacent to the Metro station but it too has increased. For a middle-class family, it is going to be difficult,” said revenue officer.

