Home Cities Kochi

Childline comes up with My Childhood project

In its first phase, the Childline aims to make the schools in the city child-friendly, based on the framework developed by Unicef.

Published: 14th September 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the number of child abuse, child labour and substance abuse cases on the rise in the city, the district Childline has come up with a project titled ‘My Childhood’, in association with the District Legal Services Authority to build a child-friendly society.

In its first phase, the Childline aims to make the schools in the city child-friendly, based on the framework developed by Unicef.

“The childhood we had is different from what the present generation has. They do not get to spend enough time with parents, have no proper playgrounds and are confined to the world of technology. All these affect their wellbeing. So, there is a need to address these problems by involving families and communities. And, the ultimate aim of our project is to develop a child-friendly society where both children, as well as adults, are aware of the factors affecting a healthy childhood,” said Abhilash T A, centre coordinator, Ernakulam childline.

The centre has already adopted Government High School, Willingdon Island, as a model school for a year to introduce the programme. The school was selected as the majority of children are from a vulnerable background. 

“There was a time when the school had around 3,000 students but now there are only 53 students. Also, the school is in a dilapidated condition, the pass percentage is low and were reported to us POCSO cases from the school more than once. All these show it needs support,” he added.
To spread awareness among students about child abuse, substance abuse and such malicious practices, the team plans interesting ways, unlike the usual lecture series. 

They want the message to be communicated through art forms like puppet show and street plays that keep children hooked. Each student will be assigned a mentor so that they get personal attention to develop their skills. 

“The mentors will assist the children to solve their problems,” he said. The volunteers for the programme will be mainly college students from various colleges in the city. They will be trained as per the child protection policy designed by the team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
WATCH: Mangaluru celebrates Navratri by doing this unique 'Tiger Dance'
Gallery
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
As India is all set to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we take a look at actors who essayed the role of Gandhi with elan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
'Hey Ram' to 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': 10 times Mahatma Gandhi was brought alive on screen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp