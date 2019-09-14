Childline comes up with My Childhood project

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the number of child abuse, child labour and substance abuse cases on the rise in the city, the district Childline has come up with a project titled ‘My Childhood’, in association with the District Legal Services Authority to build a child-friendly society.



In its first phase, the Childline aims to make the schools in the city child-friendly, based on the framework developed by Unicef.

“The childhood we had is different from what the present generation has. They do not get to spend enough time with parents, have no proper playgrounds and are confined to the world of technology. All these affect their wellbeing. So, there is a need to address these problems by involving families and communities. And, the ultimate aim of our project is to develop a child-friendly society where both children, as well as adults, are aware of the factors affecting a healthy childhood,” said Abhilash T A, centre coordinator, Ernakulam childline.

The centre has already adopted Government High School, Willingdon Island, as a model school for a year to introduce the programme. The school was selected as the majority of children are from a vulnerable background.

“There was a time when the school had around 3,000 students but now there are only 53 students. Also, the school is in a dilapidated condition, the pass percentage is low and were reported to us POCSO cases from the school more than once. All these show it needs support,” he added.

To spread awareness among students about child abuse, substance abuse and such malicious practices, the team plans interesting ways, unlike the usual lecture series.

They want the message to be communicated through art forms like puppet show and street plays that keep children hooked. Each student will be assigned a mentor so that they get personal attention to develop their skills.

“The mentors will assist the children to solve their problems,” he said. The volunteers for the programme will be mainly college students from various colleges in the city. They will be trained as per the child protection policy designed by the team.