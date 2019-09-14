Confection connection

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi’s skyline began changing at the turn of 1990s. With Marine Drive and Broadway, Kochiites had ample space to revel in the pleasant weather post a shopping spree. Amid other bakeries and cafes in the area, a bakery-cafe ‘The Oven’ popped up in 1991. The Oven, was everything like its name and unlike its competitors. Famed for serving premium pastries and snacks unheard of back in day straight from the oven, the cafe, located at the entrance of Jew Street, continues to hold its own charm amid a plethora of new-gen cafes in the vicinity.

Six years ago, I spotted The Oven on an escapade from my college hostel. The cafe looked too good to be true with its delectable desserts which had names fancier than my 18-year-old mind could comprehend. Fast-forward to now, I can recite them from the back of my mind, yet they continue to retain their taste. I popped into the cafe a hot afternoon and ordered my regular. Their most popular drink on the menu, a honey-grape juice. This drink defines outlet. Whilst the sharp tanginess of the grape arrests your palate, the sweetness of the honey compliments it, triggering a party in my mouth. To quieten my rumbling belly, I choose their ‘chicken kebab’, another popular snack. Stuffed with juicy chicken and spiced the right amount, The Oven can do no wrong when it comes to justifying your palate. Spoilt for choice, I choose the ‘Japanese drum’ to favour my sweet tooth.

“When we started in 1992, we served snacks like puffs and samosas. However, within a year or two, we switched to baking pizzas, serving burgers and sandwiches. An air-conditioned cafe serving such food, was unheard of in Ernakulam, that time,” says Vijeesh Viswanathan, co-partner of The Oven. “Crowds continue to flock in because of the quality of the food served at reasonable prices. The cafe has been running well for this long, and our pastries, motichor laddoo and chicken roll are extremely popular” he continues. I question if he plans to extend the bakery-cafe. “We actually plan to–one at the Durbar Hall Road and one in Thevara,” he says. Delight sprung on my face, I can’t help but think of more access ways to The Oven.