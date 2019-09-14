Home Cities Kochi

Disobeying HC verdict: 8 Muthoot staff suspended

The court’s verdict came on September 5 in a petition filed by a few employees to have a safe and secure environment for the non-protesting staffs during the indefinite strike called by CITU workers.

Published: 14th September 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Gold loan company Muthoot Finance, which is facing a strike by the CITU-affiliated trade unions, on Friday said it suspended eight CITU workers for obstructing its other employees from opening the offices. In a release, the Kochi-headquartered company said the suspension follows the Kerala High Court’s verdict to protect the staffs who are willing to work.

The court’s verdict came on September 5 in a petition filed by a few employees to have a safe and secure environment for the non-protesting staffs during the indefinite strike called by CITU workers. Those suspended are Aji P G (Ayyanthol), Pratheesh Kumar T (Chavakkad), Jayan George (Kothamangalam), Jinu Mathew (Neriamangalam), Anil Kumar P P (Kaladi), Leena Cherian (Kottayam), Noby P R (Vallikkavu) and Nyson Joseph (Manimala), a release said.

