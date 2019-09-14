Home Cities Kochi

KSRTC depots in city net bumper collection during Onam season

Reworked schedule, more city services and new routes help corporation cross targets

Published: 14th September 2019 06:51 AM

By TOBYANONY
Express News Service

KOCHI: Not just Kochi Metro that witnessed record footfall during Onam season, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) depots in Kochi also gained bumper collection this week. The ticket collection from Sunday to Tuesday crossed the targeted amount and KSRTC expects to gain more revenue during the weekend as well. The combined target set for two KSRTC depots -- Ernakulam and Thevara in Kochi -- was `25 lakh daily. At the same time, the combined collection per day from September 8 to 10 was over `30 lakh. In Ernakulam depot, the collection was `15.16 lakh on September 8, `15.81 lakh on September 9, ` 14.41 lakh on September 10.

The total collection in the three days leading to Thiruvonam was `45,39,294. Similarly, KSRTC’s Thevara depot which operates city services also witnessed high ticket collection during the Onam season. The target set was Rs 12 lakh per day. The collection at the depot was `13.59 lakh on September 8, `14.81 lakh on September 9 and `12.29 lakh on September 10. The total collection of city services on these three days before Thiruvonam was `40,71,100. District Transport Officer V M Thajudheen Sahib said revenue from the ticket collection was high on Thiruvonam day as well.

KSRTC is expecting high revenue collection till September 16. “For achieving good collection, we had reworked the schedules of buses from Ernakulam. It was ensured that two buses did not ply on a route at the same time, which reduces the collection. The timing of buses from other depots was also taken into consideration while preparing the schedule,” he said. Similarly, long-route services were operated to Bengaluru considering the rush during the Onam season.

As many as three additional buses were operated to Bengaluru. Apart from it, AC low-floor buses were operated to Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. KSRTC is already operating electric buses to Thiruvananthapuram. “Before Thiruvonam, we operated more buses from Bengaluru to Ernakulam. After Thiruvonam, more people would be returning to Bengaluru and, considering it, we will operate more buses towards Bengaluru,” Thajudheen Sahib said.

The KSRTC has also started new services from Munambam, Cherai and Paravoor to various parts of the city via the Goshree bridge. The services are also being run to Government Medical College, Kalamassery, Amrita hospital, Vyttila, Tripunithura, Infopark, Thoppumpady and Karimugal, among other places. The increased services inside Kochi city is another major reason for the increase in daily collection of KSRTC’s city service buses.

