Shishu Kshema Samithi extends support to kids at Maradu flats

On any  normal day, the premises of H2O Holy Faith Apartments would have echoed with the laughter and chatter of children in the evening.

Published: 14th September 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 06:52 AM

Representatives of Ernakulam Shishu Kshema Samithi and vice-president K S Arunkumar (second from left) interacting with the children of four apartment complexes at Holy Faith H2O complex on Friday | ALBIN MATHEW

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  On any normal day, the premises of H2O Holy Faith Apartments would have echoed with the laughter and chatter of children in the evening. However, things haven’t been the same after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of four flat complexes in Maradu-Jain Coral Cove, Alfa Serene, Golden Kayaloram and Holy Faith H2O apartments - by September 20 citing violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) III rules. Even on Onam, children and adults sat on a hunger strike. Fearing that the SC order will affect children below the age of 18, Ernakulam Shishu Kshema Samithi visited the children and parents of these apartment complexes on Friday. Nearly 300 children live in these apartments.

The Child Welfare Council has decided to support the children through counselling. “The constant fear of moving out of their homes can have mental and physical impact on these children. We are trying to help them by addressing these issues,” KS Arunkumar, advocate and vice-president of Ernakulam Shishu Kshema Samithi told media persons on Friday. The SC verdict has disturbed these children, who fear the thought of moving out of their homes.

“Playing was routine for us. Especially on holidays, we play in the afternoon, too. These days, nobody is coming even if we call them,” said Saniya P, a student of Toc H Public School and resident of H2O apartments. Her sister Riya P said they have been living in the apartment for 10 years and it would be hard to adapt to another place just like that. Many of her friends funnily accused them of building an apartment over the Kochi backwaters, which resulted in floods.

“While in reality, we are in no way related to this,” Riya said. The children said they could not give up their homes and would take part in the protest with their parents, which starts on Saturday in front of Maradu Municipality at 9 am. Parents fear that their children will be constantly subjected to questions like ‘Are you from the flat slated to be demolished?’ once classes begin after Onam vacation. Working people also feel that it will be impractical to balance work and running behind the crisis.

Comments

