Two Nepali citizens arrested for selling liquor on dry day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Excise officials arrested two Nepal citizens for selling liquor in Kochi on Friday, which was a dry day on account of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi. The arrested are Navaraj Karthi Magar, 30, a native of Bikri, and Kesab Puri, 25, of Rolpa in the Himalayan country.

According to Excise officials, 25 bottles of brandy and 17 bottles of beer were also recovered from them. Bars and Beverages Corporation outlets were closed on Friday “Following a tip-off, we contacted one of the accused claiming to be a customer. However, when they identified us, they attacked us. An airgun and knives were also recovered from the duo,” an officer said.