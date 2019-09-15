41-year-old Filipino worker of cargo vessel dies near Kochi coast

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 41-year-old Philippines national, who was a member of the crew of Cyprus-flagged cargo ship ‘Ocean Crown’, which was headed for Thoothukudi from Egypt, died after he was injured while engaged in maintenance work on the night of September 11.

The deceased is Ryan R Biton. According to the police, the incident happened near Lakshadweep and while he was brought here for treatment he succumbed to injuries. A team from Medical Trust Hospital visited the ship anchored five nautical miles off Kochi coast. However, they could not save his life and his body was later brought to Kochi Wharf by 2 pm on Saturday.

The body is kept at the mortuary of Ernakulam General Hospital. According authorities, the body will be sent to his native place and the ship will be allowed to continue its journey after an inspection by the Coastal Police.