62-year-old woman dies after lorry hits ambulance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 62-year-old woman patient was killed when the ambulance carrying her was rammed by a lorry near Kizhakkambalam on Saturday. The incident took place when the victim, Leela S Menon, a native of Vengola in Perumbavoor, was taken to a private hospital in Pazhanganad around 4.45 pm.

Her husband, Soman Kartha, who also sustained severe injuries in the mishap, was shifted to a private hospital in the city. The ambulance driver, Eldose, and staff nurse Jinsha were also admitted to the hospital. The body is kept at Samaritan Hospital, Pazhanganad.