Collector promises to expedite bypass work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Collector on Saturday assured to expedite the land acquisition process for Muvattupuzha bypass and town development projects. The decision was made in the review meeting chaired by Collector S Suhas in Muvattupuzha. MLA Eldho Abraham, RDO M T Anilkumar and various department officials took part in the review meeting that was organised in connection with the second phase of land acquisition for the projects.

The Collector said ambiguity in the files concerned has been cleared and the next step will be to initiate procedures to compensate landowners. The review meeting was organised following the completion of the bypass survey process last month.