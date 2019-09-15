Political leaders demand humane solution to Maradu flat imbroglio

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Raising the pitch for a humanitarian solution on the eviction of residents from Maradu flats, political party leaders extended solidarity to the residents who commenced a stir while the deadline issued to about 400 residents to vacate their flats ended on Saturday.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who visited the residents, said they would not have to vacate their homes today or tomorrow. “We are with you. The state government will do everything required to ensure justice to innocent flat owners. The committee appointed by the Supreme Court heard only the builders and did not lend an ear to poor residents. They were denied justice,” he said.

He added that action should be taken against those who flouted the laws.

“But the apartment owners, who had no role in the violation of laws, are being punished. There must be a humanitarian approach to solving this issue,” Kodiyeri said.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the state government had taken a double stand in the issue.

“The government should make it clear whether it is with the residents or builders. A fresh affidavit should be filed before the Supreme Court citing that the sub-committee appointed by the apex court had not heard the side of residents. There is a lack of vigilant intervention from the side of the government,” he added.

Chennithala also echoed a similar view of CPM leader Kodiyeri that the residents had not violated any laws. “Majority of them had invested their life-long investment and had no place to stay if evicted,” he added.