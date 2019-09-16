Home Cities Kochi

A support system to help them flourish

One Saturday night, Nisha Kiran shared her personal journey through depression and how she survived it on ‘Her Trivandrum’, a social media community.

Published: 16th September 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Anjali Manoj (File Photo |EPS)

By Aathira Haridas 
Express News Service

KOCHI: One Saturday night, Nisha Kiran shared her personal journey through depression and how she survived it on ‘Her Trivandrum’, a social media community. Little did she know that she would be overwhelmed with support from all quarters. She was flooded with messages and enquiring her well-being. 

“I was going through a pretty bad phase and during those times this community really helped me. One can ask for help and receive support. I thought of sharing my experience hoping that there could be others who might be going through the same phase,” says Nisha. The absence of women-oriented communities attracted Nisha to the group. 

For many like her, the close-knit women community ‘Her Trivandrum’, a one-year-old social media group, is the support system that helps them flourish, a camaraderie that transcends border and digital space. Started by Anjali Manoj,  a former broadcast journalist who is now in Thiruvananthapuram, the women-only group was started as a non-judgmental safe space where women can freely express their thoughts, problems, talents and also connect to each other. “One of the aspects I was particular about was maintaining the anonymity of the person. So if one doesn’t want to reveal her identity, privacy is safeguarded,” says Anjali. Entrepreneurs can share their products, post queries, share their creative pursuits and tales of survival. 

Despite the name the group sports, it has members from across the globe, with no barriers to nationality. “It was first started as a group for women from Thiruvananthapuram. But soon I started getting requests from various parts of the world seeking inclusion. And now, there are no barriers to nationality,” says Anjali. 

The 4,700-member strong women community is now richer with women from all walks of lives.  “People have been sharing not just their work and talents, but also about how they survived through harsh times. There have been discussions about difficult deliveries, abuse, depressions, and parenting, among others,” she says. Anjali says that the digital connect is also evolving to offline connections, where women look out for each other. “As a unit, women can be stronger and help each other out,”she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Her Trivandrum Depression Nisha Kiran
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp