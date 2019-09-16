Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam North Police nab youth who stole 30 mobile phones

The Ernakulam North Police arrested a 22-year-old who was involved in the theft of 30 mobile phones in the city.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam North Police arrested a 22-year-old who was involved in the theft of 30 mobile phones in the city. Rankul, a native of Aravukadu in Alappuzha, was nabbed based on a complaint lodged by Stephen, an employee of a hotel near Lissie Metro Station.

As per the petition, the two-wheeler-borne thief snatched his mobile phone while he was coming from the railway station in the wee hours of September 4.

The police received the registration details of the vehicle from the CCTV visuals received and traced the owner, who was the girlfriend of the accused.

Based on her statement, the police summoned him to Kacherippady and recorded the arrest. Rankul, who was working as an online food delivery boy, used to steal mobile phones from various men’s hostels in Kaloor where he was residing.

“He confessed that he had stolen around 30 mobile phones and sold them in different places. The accused used to request phones from the passers-by to make a call and then escape with it on a scooter,” said an officer.

