Kerala Police to organise cyber security conference from September 25

The conference will be attended by over 2,000 delegates from over 25 countries.

Published: 16th September 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Experts who have mastered cyberspace will gather in Kochi as part of the 12th edition of cybersecurity conference c0c0n to be held from September 25 to 28.

The event organised by Kerala Police in association with POLCYB (The Society for the Policing of Cyberspace, Canada), and ISRA, a registered non-profit organisation, provides lessons to the police, enforcement and intelligence agencies, startups and IT companies on the latest trends and threats in the cyber world.

c0c0n is to be held at the Grand Hyatt in Bolgatty. This year, c0c0n will be held in two phases - workshop on September 25 and 26 and conference on September 27 and 28.

The workshops will discuss Mobile Radio Access Network exploitation, car hacking, attacking android and IOS apps. Similarly, there will be a discussion on attacking applications and servers on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Secure Code Audit-Ninja edition,  elastic security analysis and reversing and exploiting firmware.

“c0c0n provides an ideal blend of bureaucrats, corporate technology gurus and academicians coming together for a common cause which will benefit society at large. The biggest attraction for a cybersecurity expert is the workshops that are being conducted. This year, we have lined up 11 such prestigious workshops,” said a release issued by organisers.

