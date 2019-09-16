Man gets prosthetic limbs with the help of friends

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two years ago, Denzil Heiden’s life took an unexpected turn when he was diagnosed with diabetes. Within a few months, both his legs were amputated after they became infected. Now, Denzil can walk once again with the help of prosthetic legs, thanks to his friends-turned-family.

Kochi Ottobock MD M R Balamurugan, Hotel Avenue Regent MD O T Alexander, Avenue Regent Family Group joint secretary Girishkumar and secretary Job V J presented the prosthetic legs to Denzil at Kochi Ottobock office on Friday.

Denzil is a former employee of Hotel Avenue Regent. His friends formed the Avenue Regent Family Group to raise funds for his treatment. With the help of Ottobock, a multinational company providing services and products for people with limited mobility, and Alexander, they succeeded in raise funds to buy the artificial legs.

“Through the former employees’ group, we raised Rs 6 lakh. Prosthetic legs cost more than Rs 4 lakh. However, Ottobock helped us and delivered the product for `3,80,000. The remaining amount was spent on his treatment,” said Job. He also said Alexander helped them raise a huge amount through his contacts.