North Paravoor cyclist first Malayali to break into ranks of top endurance riders

Published: 16th September 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to endurance, the Paris-Brest-Paris  (PBP) international cycling event takes the cake. However, Leju K D, the only Malayali cyclist to break into the ranks of the top 10 Indians who took part in the event, showed that discipline and hard work can help people achieve the impossible.

On Sunday, Leju, who is the first Malayali to finish the season’s PBP with very good timing of 83 hours, was felicitated by the cycling fraternity for his achievement. The programme began with a cycle ride that Leju participated along with around 50 cyclists belonging to the Muziris Cycling Club from North Paravoor to Port Muziris in Kochi city.

A hotelier by profession, Leju is a passionate cyclist and has been cycling for the past seven years. “I became the only Malayali to finish the ride at such good timing,” he said.

“I was also the first Malayali to win the Super Randonneur title two years ago. The event is like the Olympics of cycling,” he said.

According to him, the only other event that trumps PBP is the Tour de France. “PBP was originally a 1,200-km race from Paris to Brest and back to Paris in 1891. To qualify for PBP, participants must first complete a series of randonneuring events within the same calendar year as PBP. A series consists of 200 km, 300 km, 400 km and 600 km,” said Leju.

According to him, PBP 2019 was a 1,219-km event which needed to be completed under 90 hours.

TAGS
Paris-Brest-Paris international cycling event North Paravoor Port Muziris Muziris Cycling Club
