C0c0n 2019: Focus will be on AI and VR

KOCHI: The upcoming edition of C0c0n, the annual cybersecurity and hacking conference, will focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) in policing and will formulate special strategies to prevent online crimes in the state.

“The Kerala Police are aiming to build a network with experts in the field of cybersecurity to prevent future online crimes. Ethical hackers, cybersecurity experts and government officials will jointly formulate the strategy for it. The conference will give special focus on AI and VR in policing,” said ADGP Manoj Abraham.

The event will witness the participation of over 1,500 individuals from September 25 to 28.

The pilot project of using blockchain technology for online passport verification implemented at Kochi will soon be expanded to other parts of the state. “We will be able to complete the passport verification within 24 hours with the technology,” said Abraham.

The police department also mulling to appoint 30 BTech graduates for cybersecurity. “We have forwarded a proposal to hire appoint 30 BTech graduates with expertise in cyberdoms by paying a stipend for their services,” he said.