CMFRI to organise competitions for school students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will organise elocution, fancy dress and skit competitions for school students on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, on September 28.Winners will get cash prizes and certificates.Those interested may send in their applications via email to cmfrirecreationclub@gmail.com on or before September 25. Phone: 0484-2394867