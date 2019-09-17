Diving course for paramilitary trainees

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team of 11 Paramilitary trainees, eight from the Border Security Force (BSF) and three from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), successfully completed the five-week diving course conducted by the Navy at Kochi Naval Base. P K Mandal, constable attached to the eighth Battalion of NDRF was adjudged the best diver. Captain Parveen Kumar Sinha, the Officer-in-Charge of Diving School presented the memento at the ceremony held at “Jalveer Smriti” of the Diving School, on Kochi Naval Base premises.

This is the first time the Navy is conducting a formal course in diving for the Para military. The course will equip para military jawans to undertake underwater search and rescue missions during contingencies in their area of responsibility. The course comprised surface and underwater work up drills, confidence building drills and emergency evacuation drills. They were trained to conduct underwater searches in zero visibility and strong tidal conditions.