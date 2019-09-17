Home Cities Kochi

Extending a helping hand to the flood-affected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seeds (Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society) has presented newly built and repaired homes to community members under an initiative led by India Inc 4 Kerala at Paravur. A release said these homes were handed over to twelve families who lost their homes in heavy rains and had been living in temporary shelters after the devastating 2018 Kerala floods. 

The speciality is that each home has been built with disaster-resilient features that can withstand calamities. “Unprecedented rains leading to floods and landslides in Kerala have affected numerous lives. We have built homes for the most-affected families of Paravur. Our initiative will aid community members to get back to normalcy and start their lives afresh once again in a safe and secure environment,” the release quoted SEEDS chief of programmes Yezdani Rahman as saying.

SEEDS State project coordinator Jinu Varghese said, “We analysed the extent of damage to each house and thereafter began constructing houses for the most affected families. We are satisfied to see the families happy to enter their new homes. We wish a safe and secure life to the new residents and hope they will be able to get back on their feet again.”

