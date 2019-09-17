Home Cities Kochi

Get tips from the master

Eminent photographer Radhakrishnan Chakyat will focus on lighting methods at the master class conducted by Insight Camera Club

Published: 17th September 2019 07:00 AM

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘A picture speaks a thousand words’ is what they say. The saying is indeed true. A well-composed photograph has the potential to move, change and alter the course of things. Members of the Kochi-based Insight Camera Club understand the power of visual media and want to help others acknowledge it. Hence, they have invited eminent photographer Radhakrishnan Chakyat to conduct a day-long master class on Thursday at Hotel Highway Garden.

“The club was formed fourteen years ago. A group of photographers came together to build a platform for professionals in the field. It started in a small colour lab at Kochi, with just a handful of members who would meet every evening to exchange concepts and techniques. Over the years, we have grown to be a formidable association in the domain of photography with 125 members from across Kerala,” says Sudesh G, club treasurer. 

The club comprises of photographers, videographers and photoshop designers working for films, publications, design companies or corporations manufacturing imaging products. In an attempt to aid budding photographers and enthusiasts, Insight has recently launched an education programme called ‘ice’ (Insight Camera Club Education). “The main aim of the programme is to share our expertise with the public. Among us, we have photographers who have delved into all genres from fashion and architecture to wildlife and underwater. The member pool is varied and we can mentor forthcoming talent. Hence, we will be conducting masterclasses and workshops as part of ‘ice’. And we hope to organise these in every district at regular intervals,” says Sudesh who runs a photo studio in Chengannur. 

The upcoming master class will be the third lecture by Radhakrishnan. He had earlier collaborated with Insight in 2011 and 2013 to tutor the participants on various framing techniques that can be employed in fashion photography. “Radhakrishnan has been a friend of the club for many years. The class on Thursday will be a lecture on lighting methods. It is an advanced class that will familiarise participants on how to control and play with light and shadow while taking pictures. He will also explain the importance of colour saturation and camera calibration,” adds Sudesh. The club has already got over 100 registrations and expects the number to go up to 250 participants.

