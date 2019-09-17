Maradu controversy: Tension prevails at H2O

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the deadline nearing for the demolition of the five flats in Maradu for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, tension escalated when Maradu municipality secretary Mohammed Arif Khan visited Holy Faith H2O apartments on Monday.

He had gone there to assess the number of families that required rehabilitation after the demolition. Due to the residents’ protest, the officer pasted the notice on the compound wall and returned without completing the process.

“The municipality secretary came to assess the number of families which required rehabilitation after the demolition and asked us to submit the filled form by 3pm on Tuesday,” said Joyson E Pallan, secretary of H2O Residents’ Association.

However, the municipal secretary clarified that the notice has been served on all apartments.“We have served the notice on all flats to find the exact number of families to be rehabilitated. However, H2O flat owners have already mentioned that they don’t need rehabilitation from the government,” said Khan.