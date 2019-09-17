Home Cities Kochi

MPEDA research wing develops live feed for shrimp farms

Artemia is a primary feed for larvae of commercially-farmed shrimp and fish species across the world.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA), the research wing of the Marine Products Export Development Agency (MPEDA), has developed a top quality live feed for use in the fish and shrimp hatcheries.

Artemia is a primary feed for larvae of commercially-farmed shrimp and fish species across the world. The Indian aquaculture industry has been depending on imports from the USA and China, however, the increasing demand in global market has been posing hurdles to the industry. The live feed, developed under the ‘Make in India’ programme and marketed under the ‘Pearl’ brand name was formally launched by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu at Aqua Aquaria India the biennial exhibition organised by  MPEDA in Hyderabad. “Currently, India imports around 300 tonnes of Artemia worth `300 crore annually in dried cyst form, mainly from the USA and China. There is a huge potential for Artemia live feed in the country. India is looking to double its seafood exports from the present $7 billion to $15 billion by 2024. The introduction of Pearl Artemia is a big step in realising this ambitious target,” said MPEDA Chairman K S Srinivas.

Describing the breakthrough as one of the most successful stories in the country’s aquaculture sector, RGCA project director S Kandan said, “The University of Kent in Belgium, an authority to test Artemia, has certified our product as the best of its kind in the world.”

While the imported brands of Artemia are priced around `5,300 for 450g in India, the Pearl Artemia will be available at `3,500 for 450g. “The cost can be brought down further once the production increases,” he said.

At present, Artemia is being produced in the facilities of MPEDA-RGCA at Tuticorin and Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, with a total capacity of 500 kg per year. RGCA produces Artemia in 18 hectares. However, the country has a potential area of 12,000 hectares that could be utilised for its production.

