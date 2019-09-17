Railways launches all-out war against single-use plastic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Railway has decided to launch the Swachhta Pakhwara, a fortnight-long cleanliness campaign, across the zone. The decision came after the campaign launched by the Central Government on October 2, 2014 drew overwhelming enthusiasm and support from the rail commuters, employees, students, NGOs, corporates and stakeholders. The aim is to bring about systemic and perceptible changes when it comes to cleanliness, said Shirish Kumar Sinha, divisional railway manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division.

According to him, the Indian Railways is undertaking a massive Shramdhan aiming to remove plastic waste. “Focus on plastic waste collection shall continue throughout Swachhta Pakhwara 2019 ending on October 2. The theme for the campaign this year is ‘plastic waste awareness and management’,” he said.

As a part of the programme, railway officers and staff from across the division took the ‘swachhta’ pledge. A fortnight-long special cleanliness campaign will also be organised from September 16 to 30. “Each day will entail a ‘swachhta’ theme and activities will be undertaken at all levels,” said the divisional manager.