Solar CCTV cameras set up at isolated railway crossings

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With cases of attack on railway staff on the rise at isolated railway gates, the Railway

Protection Force has set up portable solar-operated CCTV cameras at isolated railway crossings and vulnerable locations.

“In most cases, youngsters who come on bike, are reluctant to wait for the train to pass. They abuse the staff, demanding they open the gate. The majority of cases we get are under this category,” said T S Gopakumar, assistant security commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam.



Last year alone, the Trivandrum Division of RPF received 25 cases of obstructing the duty of railway employees. “This year, we have received 11 cases so far and the most recent one was on September 1 when a youth verbally abused the woman station master at night. It happened near

Vaikom station. The Ernakulam-Kayamkulam section is the most vulnerable as there are many isolated level crossing gates,” he added.

Obstructing the duty of an employee is a serious offence. According to the official, legal action is initiated whenever complaints are registered.

“It is not just the women but men are also abused. We ensure the safety of the staff and have taken action in every complaint. Affected railway employees or the person

in-charge can file the complaint,” he said. Since it is a solar-operated standalone CCTV camera, it does not need electricity and is easy to install. The footage is visible even on the mobile phones of the authorised officers.