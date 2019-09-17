Home Cities Kochi

Solar CCTV cameras set up at isolated railway crossings

Obstructing the duty of an employee is a serious offence. According to the official, legal action is initiated whenever complaints are registered.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With cases of attack on railway staff on the rise at isolated  railway gates, the Railway 
Protection Force has set up portable solar-operated CCTV cameras at isolated railway crossings and vulnerable locations. 

“In most cases, youngsters who come on bike, are reluctant to wait for the train to pass. They abuse the staff, demanding they open the gate. The majority of cases we get are under this category,”  said T S Gopakumar, assistant  security commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam.

Last year alone, the Trivandrum Division of RPF received 25 cases of obstructing the duty of railway employees. “This year, we have received 11 cases so far and the most recent one was on September 1 when a youth verbally abused the woman station master at night. It happened near 
Vaikom station. The Ernakulam-Kayamkulam section is the most vulnerable as there are many isolated level crossing gates,” he added.

Obstructing the duty of an employee is a serious offence. According to the official, legal action is initiated whenever complaints are registered.

 “It is not just the women but men are also abused. We ensure the safety of the staff and have taken action in every complaint. Affected railway employees or the person 
in-charge can file the complaint,” he said. Since it is a solar-operated standalone CCTV camera, it does not need electricity and is easy to install. The footage is visible even on the mobile phones of the authorised officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Solar CCTV railway crossings
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp