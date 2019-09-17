Youth dies after car rams lorry

KOCHI: A youth died after a car hit the rear end of a lorry at Chelamattam near Perumbavoor in the early hours of Monday. The deceased was Adhil, 24, son of Metro Group chairman Ittiyatukara Koya and native of Kalady. According to police, the accident occurred around 1 am. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, Adhil succumbed to his injuries. Co-passengers, Nisam, Vaisakh and Rahul were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment. According to police, they were returning home after attending a marriage function at Alappuzha. The body was handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examination on Monday afternoon.
